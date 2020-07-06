Eaton, Bobby Wayne, 83, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJuly 4, 2020.
Mr. Eaton was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet. He was the son of the late, Herbert and Pearl Hartman Eaton. Mr. Eaton was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Long and his siblings, Herbert (Jane) Eaton and Marie (John) Taylor and Jim (Donna) Eaton.
He is survived by:
Wife – Geneva Eaton
Sons – Tony (Leanne) Eaton and Todd Eaton
Step-daughter – Cathy (Bill) Carraway
Sister – Esther (Bob) Hand
Grandchildren – Kevin (Kelley) Eaton and Amanda (Travis) Redden
Great-grandchildren – Gavin Eaton, Treznor Eaton, River Redden, and Caroline Redden
2 Step-grandchildren
Many nieces and nephews
Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Dr. Phillip Dunn officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family requests that all who attend the visitation or funeral to wear a mask.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston
Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com