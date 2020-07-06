Eaton, Bobby Wayne

Eaton, Bobby Wayne, 83, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJuly 4, 2020. 

 

Mr. Eaton was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet. He was the son of the late, Herbert and Pearl Hartman Eaton. Mr. Eaton was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Long and his siblings, Herbert (Jane) Eaton and Marie (John) Taylor and Jim (Donna) Eaton.

 

He is survived by:

Wife – Geneva Eaton

Sons – Tony (Leanne) Eaton and Todd Eaton

Step-daughter – Cathy (Bill) Carraway

Sister – Esther (Bob) Hand

Grandchildren – Kevin (Kelley) Eaton and Amanda (Travis) Redden

Great-grandchildren – Gavin Eaton, Treznor Eaton, River Redden, and Caroline Redden

2 Step-grandchildren

Many nieces and nephews

 

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Dr. Phillip Dunn officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

 

The family requests that all who attend the visitation or funeral to wear a mask.

 

Flowers accepted or memorials may be to First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

 

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston 

Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

 

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Eaton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

