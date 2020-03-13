Eddie Arnold Partlow was born January 15, 1943. He attended Goodlettsville High School and received a Bachelors Degree from Tennessee Technological University, and a Master of Science in Mathematics from George Peabody College. He taught at Goodlettsville High School and then began working with Gains and Gains Construction Co.
He retired from Old Hickory Utility District after 27 years as General Manager. During his tenure at OHUD he was awarded the H B Rosson Award and served as Chairman of the Middle Section of the TWQMA. He was a member of Hermitage United Methodist Church. During his retirement years his greatest joy came from being "Santa Claus".
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Ben Partlow and Marie Partlow Hogan, brother Richard Ben "Dickie" Partlow II, and sister Donna Partlow Gaines.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Farris Partlow, son Troy Wayne (Valerie) Partlow, daughter Amy Partlow Apple, grandchildren Tyler Robert Apple and Rebecca Jane Apple, and sister Annettia Henley. A Celebration of
Life celebration will be held Saturday, March 14 at Hermitage United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 1:00-3:00, with the service beginning at 3:00. Dr. Garry Speich and Rev. Chris Seifert will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hermitage United Methodist Church (205 Belinda Dr, Hermitage, TN 37076) or Ronald McDonald House (2144 Fairfax Ave, Nashville 37212). Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 Obituary Line (615) 444-7700.www.partlowchapel.com.