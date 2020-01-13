Eddie Dean "Cheezo" Blair, 62, of Watertown died Saturday evening, Jan. 11, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born April 7, 1957, he was the son of the late Hugh and Reba Ogeal Blair.
He is survived by his sons, Shane and Derrick Blair; daughter, Misty (Allen) Turnage; grandchildren, Darci and Peyton Blair, Austin (Briana) Ellis, Christian and Samuel Ellis; his best friend, Greg Atnip; brothers and sisters, Reba Fields, Carolyn Elrod, Melba Morris, Roger Blair, Mack Blair, Robert Blair, Mai Nell Bennett, Ronnie Blair, Penny Hesson, Johnny Blair; and nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home for a time of remembrance to celebrate Cheezo's life.
Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318