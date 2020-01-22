Eddie E. McCrary, 72, of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his residence.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Otho and Essie McCrary.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Judy Newman McCrary; son, Todd (Cindy) McCrary; daughter, Belinda (Jimmy) Haynes; grandchildren, Will (Caroline) Haynes, Aubrey McCrary, Joshua Haynes, and Ali McCrary; sister, Kaffie McCrary Hockaday; brother, Larry (Lois) McCrary; his 96 year old grandmother, Katherine McCrary; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Mr. McCrary was a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church. He was self-employed in the construction business and a horse trainer.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment with military honors will follow in the Lannom Cemetery. Bro. Jason Mull, Bro. Robert Spickard, Bro. Bruce Grubbs, and Terry Ashe will officiate. Pallbearers will be: Jimmy, Will and Joshua Haynes, James Hicks, David Baskin, Michael Ballinger, Toby McCrary, Randy Lane, Terry Ashe, and Howard Riggan. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Wilee, Freddie Weston, Brad Foster, Danny Bledsoe, Randy Frierson, Paul Crockett, George, Kolby, and Tristen Ramsey, Phillip Lannom and James Martin Edwards.
