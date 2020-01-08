obit

Eddie Enoch, 88,better known as “Motorcycle Eddie”, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

The funeral service, conducted by Pastor Andy Ingram, will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday, January 10 from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. 

 

He is survived by children, Terry (Micki) Enoch, Suzanne (Lee) Solis, and James (Renee) Enoch; grandchildren, Serena (Fred D’Antonio) Enoch, Ragen Hall, Riley Enoch, Brianna (Craig) Harman, and Erica (Brian Ervin) Solis; great-grandchildren, Finn and Ellie; brother, Robert Tomlinson; sister, Mary Darlene Dolgoff; and niece, Jennifer Dolgoff. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Enoch.

 

Eddie proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired from Roadway Express after many years as a truckdriver. “Motorcycle Eddie” loved to ride Harley Davidson bikes with his friends and family. He was a loyal person and would do anything for anyone. He loved his family, his friends, and his country. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. 

 

In honor of Eddie, memorial contributions may be addressed to The American Cancer Society (http://www.cancer.org/). 

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

Service information

Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Mt. Juliet)
2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Mt. Juliet)
2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Mt. Juliet)
2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Jan 10
Interment
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Wilson County Memorial Gardens
618 S Maple Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
