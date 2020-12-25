Edgar Anderson “Ned” Overton, 81 of Lebanon, Tennessee; died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
Ned was born October 11, 1939, in Nashville to Dr. and Mrs. Fred and Mary Frances Overton. He grew up in Nashville, where he attended and graduated from Montgomery Bell Academy in 1956. He subsequently graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science degree and pursued a variety of career interests over the following 50 years. He is survived by Anne Turner Overton, his wife of 55 years, daughters Mary O’Shan Overton, Karen Anne Overton, and Virginia Lee Overton, son Edgar Turner Overton, daughter-in-law Katherine Hughes Flanagan, and grandchildren William, Frances, and Margaret Overton. His family is planning a memorial to celebrate Ned’s life for Summer 2021; further details to be determined early next year.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sunny Day Club at West End United Methodist Church (http://www.westendumc.org/ministries/adults/sunny-day) or the Audubon Migratory Bird Initiative (https://www.audubon.org/conservation/migratory-bird-initiative) on his behalf.