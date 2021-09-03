Edward Andrew “Andy” Roadarmel, age 39, of Gallatin, TN, died August 30, 2021. Andy was born and raised in Nashville, TN. He graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in the Class of 2000 and MTSU Class of 2007. He was working his dream job in sales and business development for Digital Guardian, a cybersecurity company. Andy played baseball in high school and college and was an avid baseball fan, a diehard Ohio Buckeye fan and an all-around athlete.
Andy was a remarkable songwriter, guitar player, and performer. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray and Shirley Roadarmel and his maternal grandparents, Dr. Thomas and Beverly Hemmerly. He is survived by: Daughter – Clover Roadarmel; Mother – Kathy Roadarmel; Father – Tod Roadarmel; Sister – Cara Roadarmel; Partner – Milena Mota; Aunt – Dottie Moore; Uncles – Everett Hemmerly and Tracy Roadarmel; Several cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Speakers will include Jonathan Rush, Wes Webb and Hayley Shelton. Masks encouraged but not required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Song by texting the word ANDY to 615-471-6008 Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel.