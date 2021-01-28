Edward Joseph Allman, Jr., age 82 of Lebanon, TN, and formerly of Massillon, OH, Tempe, AZ and Ashland, OH, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 27, 2021.
Born in Canton, OH, on April 2, 1938, Edward was the son of the late, Edward Joseph Allman, Sr. and Flora Ann Schmidt Allman. After graduating from Washington High School, in Massillon, OH, he developed into a skilled machinist and manager and later moved to Tempe, AZ, where he became a partner in Allman Brothers Construction before retiring. His hobbies included woodworking, home projects and traveling, especially going on cruises with his family. He was very patriotic and a lifetime member of the NRA and involved in Friends of the NRA. Edward was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Allman; son, Stephen Allman and brother, Robert Allman of Tempe, AZ.
He is survived by: wife of 64 years – Joan Russ Allman; daughters – Susan (Timothy) Goodrich of Phoenix, AZ and Lisa (Eddie) Kirkus of Lebanon, TN; sister – Jacqueline (Arthur) Nabinger; grandchildren – Samantha Waller, Christopher Waller, Timothy Goodrich, Jennifer (Michael) Knueven, Dylan Rankhorn and January (Jim) Beeler; 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated with a private Celebration of Life service.
