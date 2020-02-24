Edward Joseph “Ed” and wife, Ann “Annie” Sullivan, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died16 hours apart, surrounded by their children, writing a beautiful end to a 65 year love story.
Mrs. Sullivan was born April 6, 1932 in Chicago, IL and died Feb. 19, 2020. She was the youngest of five children born to the late, Vendel and Mary Dolak Jeno. Mr. Sullivan was born Nov. 27, 1931 in Chicago, IL. He was the oldest of five children born to the late, Joseph and Rose Stube Sullivan. The Sullivan’s were members of St. Stephen Catholic Community. Mrs. Sullivan was very involved as a funeral and bereavement volunteer at the church and her deviled eggs were famous. She was family oriented; she loved people and people loved her. Mr. Sullivan was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from Feb. 29, 1952 to Feb. 16, 1954 and retired from CPC International. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and gardening.
The Sullivan’s were preceded in death by their sons, Edward Paul Sullivan and Joseph Wendel Sullivan.
They are survived by their children: Kathy Sullivan, Carol (Robert) Guth, John (Laura) Sullivan, Elaine (Todd) Humes and Jerry (Susan) Sullivan; grandchildren: Jay, Anna Rose, Benjamin, Trevor, Shelby, Nicholas, Jacob and Ian; her brother, Joseph Jeno; his sisters, Lois (David) Cline and Martha Irwin; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Community 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN. Graveside services and burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Sullivan to the National Hemophilia Foundation, Attention Developmental Department, 7 Penn Plaza, NY, NY 10001 or in memory of Mr. Sullivan to Holy Rosary Academy for Tuition Assistance, 190 Graylynn Drive, Nashville, TN 37214.
