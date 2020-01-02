Edward Spencer Herchenbach, 81, of Lebanon died Monday evening, Dec. 30, 2019 at his residence.
Born Sept. 27, 1938 in Peoria, IL, he was the son of the late Edward Henry Herchenbach and Mable Spencer Herchenbach and was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Herchenbach.
Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was employed by L&N Railroad as a switchman.
He is survived by his son, Danny Herchenbach of Lebanon; daughter, Jody McCoy and her fiance', Michael Mobley of Lebanon; mother of his children, Callie Herchenbach; grandchildren, Jacey McCoy, Billy, Dylan, Daniel, Dustin and Jordan Herchenbach; brother, Fred (Pat) Herchenbach of Illinois; special nephew, Rick Herchenbach; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives, Angie and Cristie Mason, Shannon Herchenbach, June Garrett, Jean Hampton, Donna Hackney.
A celebration of Edward Herchenbach's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Lamb officiating. Visitation will be from noon till service time on Friday.
