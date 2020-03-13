Elaine Morrow, age 71, of Hendersonville, TN passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Born in Smith county, Elaine’s family moved to Nashville where she attended public school and graduated from Hume-Fogg High School, where she met her husband David. They were married on April 19, 1967 and have been together for 53 years. She began her working days as a receptionist/secretary for a machine and tool supply company. Later, she opted to become a full-time mother and home-maker at which she excelled. Elaine was a long-term member of Liberty United Methodist Church. Her faith sustained her throughout her life.
Elaine’s passions in life were her family, her flower gardens, oldies music, and life itself. Her strength and determination will remain a blessed memory and inspiration to all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in passing by her parents, Lyman Brooks and Victoria Athylene Lankford.
She is survived by her husband, David L. Morrow; daughters, Stephanie (Darryl Brawley) Morrow, Johnna Ryan; siblings, Sandra (Scott) Satterfield, Landon Lankford, Sherry (Wayne) Hall, Kathy (Stan) Gwaltney; grandchildren, Kelcie (Tim) Smith, Garrett Puhl, Madison Puhl; great-grandchildren, Rosston Horton, Skylan Smith, Remmie Smith; lifelong best friend, Linda (Ronald) Hackett; several other dear relatives and friends also survive.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. until the Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caris Healthcare Hospice at https://carishealthcare.com/donations/ .