Eleanor Jean Campbell, age 87 of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Sophia Walpole; son, Stevie Montgomery; granddaughter, Stephanie Montgomery; brothers, JV Walpole and Horace "Buster" Walpole; and sisters, Ruby Dickens, Edna Lackey, and Lillian Bowen. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Carol) Montgomery and Barry Montgomery; sister, Christine Clinton; grandchildren, Chad (Lauren) Montgomery, Travis Montgomery, and Kevin Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Leila Montgomery and Tamera Montgomery as well as special nieces, Sally Parker, Sue Bennett, and Geraldine Lening.
Visitation was held for Ms. Campbell on Friday, April 16th from 1-3 P.M. at The Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon, TN with a graveside service following at 3:30 P.M. in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Donald Owens officiated the service with family serving as pallbearers. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Alive Hospice for their excellent care.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com