Elias Lyndon Perry, 39, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020.
He was a tireless advocate for the underdog, whether human or animal. He was a storyteller, a poet, a craftsman, a stained-glass artist, a welder, a proud union Ironworker, a friend.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at 209 Tillman Road, Nashville, Tennessee 37206. The family has respectfully requested everyone in attendance to wear a mask.
He is survived by parents, Phillip and Cecily Perry; siblings, Jacob and Anna Perry; dear friends too numerous to name; and beloved pets.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be addressed to either Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue (2020 Fieldstone Pkwy -Suite, Suite 900-169, Franklin, TN 37069) or Pittie in Pink Dog Rescue (P.O. Box 60923, Nashville, TN 37206).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.