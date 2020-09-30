Elizabeth Ann Reynolds

Elizabeth Ann Reynolds passed away on September 28, 2020 at age 78. The Graveside Service is 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Wilson County Memorial, Lebanon TN.

Elizabeth Reynolds was born in Lebanon TN to Thomas and Laura Francis Walker Bentley. She graduated from Lebanon High School and married Jimmy Ray Reynolds. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was very active in the church, and had held every CPW Women’s Group office seat. She enjoyed cooking, canning, and gardening.  Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her children Karen (Robert) Haynes, Angela (Dan) Crook, and Jason Reynolds, grandchildren Kayla, Chris, and Joshua Crook, Sean Haynes, Kassie Strain, and Jessica and Taylor Reynolds, 5 great-grandchildren, sister Una Sue Lane, and brother Terry Bentley.  She is preceded in death by husband of 56 years, Jimmy Ray Reynolds, parents, sister Dorothy Driver, and brothers Tommy and Donnie Bentley.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Joan Bowes for her care and compassion.  Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

 

Service information

Oct 1
Graveside Service
Thursday, October 1, 2020
2:30PM
Wilson County Memorial
618 South Maple
Lebanon, TN 37087
