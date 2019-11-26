Elizabeth Ann Travis “Betty” Clark, 76, of Gladeville, TN, diedNovember 21, 2019.
Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her father, George Hamilton Travis; mother, Rita Talbert; step-father, Edward Talbert; son, James Douglas Clark; son-in-law, Perry Langford; and sisters, Carol, Kathy and Barbara.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Douglas Clark of Gladeville, TN; children: Teresa Clark, Michelle Langford, both of Gladeville, TN and David (Gennifer) Clark of Lebanon, TN; grandchildren: David “PJ” Clark, Cody Clark, Hunter Clark, Tanner Langford, all of Gladeville, TN, and Alexandria (Shawn) Perrigo of Lebanon, TN; great-grandchildren: Jackson Perrigo, Karter Perrigo and Cash Perrigo; brother, John (Joyce) Holland of Crossville, TN; friend and caregiver, Lisa Clark.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 Main Street, Geneva, NY. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Monday. Interment will follow at Nettle Valley Cemetery in Potter, NY.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Local arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com