Elizabeth List Cooper, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, TN and formerly of Chattanooga, TN died October 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was beloved by her family, friends and many former students. Elizabeth was born on August 12, 1942 in Knoxville, TN. She was the daughter of the late, Cornelius Hickman List and Martha Walker List. She grew up moving frequently due to her Father’s employment with TVA but ultimately settled in Chattanooga, TN during her junior year of high school. She was a 1960 graduate of Chattanooga City High School then attended the University of Chattanooga where she graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. In 1975, she earned her Masters of Education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
She first met her late husband, George M. Cooper, Jr., in Chattanooga where both were members of Central Presbyterian Church. It would be a later, chance meeting in the college Register’s Office that started what would result in their 55 year-long marriage. Elizabeth was a long-term elementary educator for the Chattanooga City Schools. Her finest career accomplishment was establishing and running computer labs in several schools prior to her retirement. After, retirement she followed her passion and opened an antiques store, Cooper’s Antiques. Once she had grandchildren, her passion was for them and she and George relocated to Mt. Juliet, TN.
She is survived by: daughter - Claire (Steve) Slone of Mt. Juliet, TN; son - George List Cooper of Nashville, TN; and grandchildren - Ashlyn Slone, Carson Slone and Landon Slone.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mark Youngman officiating. Private interment will follow at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street Nashville, TN 37203 or Providence United Methodist Church, 2293 S. Rutland Road Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. Obit Line (615) 641-2663, www.bondmemeirial.com