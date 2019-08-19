Elizabeth Louise Carter, age 81 of Gallatin, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.
Funeral Service will be Tuesday, August 20 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Pastor Bobby Carter officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20 from noon until time of service at 3 p.m.
Interment will follow the service at New Hope Cemetery, with family and friend serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.
Mrs. Carter was born October 2, 1937 in Sumner County to the late Robert Lewis Bush and Amy Myrtle Harrison Bush Watson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Homer Carter, Jr.; brothers, Robert Lewis Bush and Jimmy Bush; and sister, Effie Bradley.
She is survived by children, Homer Wayne Carter (Janice) of Bethpage, Peggy Adams of Westmoreland, Sheila Smith of Gallatin, Amy Stone (Milton) of Portland, Brenda Washburn (Ronnie) of Lebanon, Jeff Carter (Betty) of Gallatin, Kim Whitefield (Terry) of Gallatin, and Carolyn Mockabee of Gallatin; sisters, Geneva McCullough of Gallatin, Bethel Connor (Billy) of Gallatin, and Vickie Cole of Portland; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was a loving, kind, caring mother and friend, with a feisty personality. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritgefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.