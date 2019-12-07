Elizabeth Miller Grayson Songer, 96, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedNovember 26, 2019.
Mrs. Songer enjoyed sewing, knitting and crafting. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. Mrs. Songer was the daughter of the late, John Tate Grayson, Sr. and Nannie Lou Altice Grayson. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Charles William Songer, Jr., and her siblings, John Tate Grayson, Jr., Mary Sexton Grayson, Katharine Grayson Tauscher and Kennerly Altice Grayson.
She is survived by her children, Charles (Ann) Songer and Donna (Richard) Elizandro; grandchildren, Marshall Lee (Kati) Pittman, and Joseph Park (Emily) Patton, III; great-grandchildren, Lilliana Grandy, Londyn Grandy and Linley Grandy; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com