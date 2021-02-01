Elizabeth Montare Searcy

Today

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries are possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries are possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.