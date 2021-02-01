Elizabeth Montare Searcy, age 67 of Lafayette, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021.
There will be a service at a later date to be announced. Mrs. Searcy was born June 5, 1953 in Shelby County, TN to the late Jack Paul Capley, Sr. and Betty Pardue Capley.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Jack Paul Capley, Jr. and James William Capley; and sister, Charlene Kelly Morgan. She is survived by husband of 52 years, Geary Searcy, Sr. of Lafayette; son, Geary Searcy, Jr (Heather) of Millersville; daughter, Miranda Beth Ogborn (Jeremy) of Lafayette; brother, Roger Vincent (Cindy) of Hermitage; sisters, Carol Mae Worrell (Robert) of Old Hickory and Robin Robinson of Lafayette; 8 grandchildren, Geary Searcy, III (Maya), Hunter Searcy, Sean Searcy, Anna Ogborn, Abby Ogborn, Landon Ogborn, Jaiden Rose Ogborn, and Ella Montare Ogborn; and 1 great grandchild, Emmarie Mae Ogborn. She worked at DuPont for 12 years.
Online condolence may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.