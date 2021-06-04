Elizabeth Roberta Bailey, age 89 of the Norene community, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Summit Medical Center.
Born June 3, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William Ceburn Tarpley and Cleo Lannom Tarpley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth "Booty" Bailey and her sisters, Geneva Hogan and Vondie Lee Smith.
Roberta was a graduate of Watertown High School, Class of 1949, and a longtime employee of the Wilson County Clerks Office She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church.
Roberta is survived by her sons, Roger Bailey and his wife, Ronchie of Gatlinburg and Ralph Bailey and his wife, Kim of Kingston Springs; grandchildren, Larry (Ashley) Bailey, Cody (Ashton) Bailey and Piper Bailey; great grandson, Colson Bailey; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 5 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Yates officiating. Visitation from 6-9 p.m. Thursday and prior to services Friday.
Interment at Jones Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church.