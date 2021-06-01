Ella Frances Richey, age 94 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died May 26, 2021.
Mrs. Richey was born in Cullowhee, NC and was the daughter of the late Edward D’Mont and Sara Ethyl Hooper. She served as administrator for the Indianapolis Public School System and was instrumental in spearheading the Dial-A-Teacher Program for the Indianapolis area. Mrs. Richey enjoyed working with stained glass, porcelain doll making, photography and gardening.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul John Richey; son, Paul Daniel Richey and brother, Harrell Edward Hooper.
She is survived by Grandchildren – Paul Jeremy Richey, Daniel Justin Richey and Tasa Lynn Frazier and Great-grandchildren – Issiah Hellings and Hayley Richey
Funeral services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment at 2 p.m. at Green Hill Cemetery in Livingston, TN.
Visitation: Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.