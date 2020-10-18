Elma Ortega, age 73 of Hermitage, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 16th, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19th from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
She is survived by children, Leanne (Raimundo) Machado and Ernesto (Yumila) Machado; grandchildren, Dalila, Eric, Daniel, Sergio, Julita, and Luisa; brother, Manolo (Chavela Azaharez) Ortega.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.