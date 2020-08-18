Elmer Gustav William Prien, age 89 of Mt. Juliet, passed away August 16, 2020.
Elmer was born on April 7, 1931 to parents Gustav and Minnie (Blume) Prien in rural
Dimock, South Dakota. He spent his early life on the family farm near Stickney, SD
before moving to the Chicago area, where he spent the majority of his years. Elmer
served in the United States Air Force for four years, after which he had a long career in
construction and agricultural fertilization. In 1958 he married Patsy Hale, with whom he
had five children. He spent the last 20 years of his life married to the love of his life,
Marion Prien. He spent many years raising his children in Wheaton, Illinois until moving
to Mt. Juliet, Tennessee in 2016.
Elmer, remembered by some as the “Colonel”, and others fondly as “Papa,” was
happiest when riding on a snowmobile. In 1992, he went on the Alaskan Challenge
Snowmobile Safari and traveled 1600 miles on a sled from Tumbler Ridge, BC to
Fairbanks, Alaska.
He loved gathering his family together for cookouts and provided endless entertainment
with his incredible sense of humor. His favorite past times were attending the yearly
Blume Prien family reunion in Stickney, SD. Elmer always found time to help others
working on some project.
He is survived by his wife, Marion, Mt. Juliet, TN; his sister, Mabel Schmit, Winner, SD;
four children: Wayne (Doe) Prien, Huron, SD, Donna Prien, Dacula, GA, Sandra (Lee)
Ross, Lexington, TN, Tammy (Britt) Franklin, Edgewater, FL; three step-children; Vivian
(Ernie) Villegas, Bob Mundorf, Cheryl Bauer; step-granddaughter, Jennifer (Chris)
Lehman; seven grandchildren: Jeremy Prien, Michelle (Matt) Simmons, Danielle (Ryan)
Caswell, Zachary Prien, Lyndsay Ramberg, Kevin (Charlotte) Ramberg, Shana Ables;
step-great-grandchildren; Devyn Bauer, Dustin Bauer, Nicholas Lehman, Noah Lehman;
seven great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Dalton and Octavia Prien, Chase, Charlie
Caswell, Amara, and Alaric Ramberg. Nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Dee Prien; his step-son Dennis
Mundorf; his parents; four brothers; Frederick, Norman, Walter, and Raymond; four
sisters; Esther, Agnes, Marie, and Bertha.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 19 th at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt.
Juliet at 11:00 am with Bro. Joshua Sizemore officiating. Interment will follow the service
at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Wayne Prien, Jeremy Prien, Zachary Prien, Kevin
Ramberg, Matt Simmons and Lee Ross serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family
will be Tuesday, August 18 th from 4-8 pm and Wednesday, August 19 th from 10 am until
time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet,
TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com