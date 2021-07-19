Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.