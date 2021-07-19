Elmer “Tim” Timmons, age 83, passed away on July 17, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Elmer is survived by his twin sister, Emma Willis of Nashville, TN.; nephews, Allen Willis (Amber) and Steven Willis; nieces, Lisa Lester (Mike), Linda Musgrove (Melvin) and many great-nephews and great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Timmons; siblings, Gloria, Betty, Mary, Jim, Johnny, Janette and Peggy.
Elmer was born February 15, 1938 in Metropolis, IL to parents Luther and Helen Timmons and eight siblings. After serving in the United States Air Force, he accepted a position at the GM plant and moved to Van Nuys, CA to be near his twin sister, Emma. It was there, he met his beautiful wife, Judy. They were happily married until she passed away in 2010. Longing for the company of his twin sister, Emma and extended family, Elmer, at the age of 73, boldly packed up his belongings and his beloved dog, “Scooter”, and moved to Nashville, TN. There he found the company and support of a loving family.
Elmer was a man of faith and loved his Lord and church family dearly. He loved to sing in the choir and attend weekly Bible studies. He loved the Word of God and had memorized entire chapters. Elmer was physically active and until just a few months ago, walked at the mall every day. He also loved the to greet his neighbors as he walked “Scooter”. He loved to tell jokes and stories to anyone who would listen. Elmer was a very outgoing and friendly man. He had many special friends and was devoted to them. He loved to meet with them regularly and was always available to lend a listening ear. Elmer was a very loyal and generous man. He could always be counted on to help in time of need. Elmer was very patriotic and was proud to have served in the United States military. A large part of his day was spent catching up on the news and sharing his gleanings with his nephew, Allen.
His family and friends will always remember Elmer being a happy and joyful person. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at Lighthouse Church, 6141 Sandersville Road, Mt. Juliet on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 12:00 pm. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Horton Haven Christian Camp, P O Box 276, Chapel Hill, TN 37034.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home.