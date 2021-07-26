Elsie Mai Fish, age 65 of Statesville, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born in Dekalb County, she was the daughter of the late Lemuel and Betty Nokes Bogle.
She was preceded in death by a son, John Fish; sisters, Wanda Fay Harrison and Anita Thorton; brothers, Danny and Thomas Bogle.
Elsie was a retired 35 year employee of Precision Rubber and Parker Seals.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ray Donald Fish of Statesville; son, Jason Fish and his wife, Donna of Watertown; daughter, Belinda Brock of Smithville; daughter-in-law, Lisa Fish of Statesville; grandchildren, Parker Fish, Kelsey (Caleb) Brewer, Nathan Fish, Tiffany and Preston Tomlinson, Jo Amber and Aaron Brock; several great grandchildren; sisters, Brenda (Thurman) Bennett of Lebanon, Marie (Kenneth) Derting of Liberty, Lisa (Dwayne) Bowen of Liberty; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. David Moody officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. till service time on Tuesday. Interment at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Flowers accepted or donation may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.