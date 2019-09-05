Elton "Pete" Wilkerson, age 74 of Lebanon, died Thursday afternoon, Aug. 29, 2019 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon. Born Jan. 20, 1945 in Selma, NC, he was the son of the late Perry and Chaney Butts Wilkerson and was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Wilkerson. Pete was a graduate of MTSU and an Air Force veteran. He was in sales for over 30 years with Performance Food Group.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice Andrews Wilkerson; son, Curt Wilkerson; granddaughter, Savannah Mae Wilkerson and special friends, Nancy and Jerry Davis and Danny and Brenda Hensley.
A time of visitation and remembrance will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home. A memorial service and interment will take place on the family farm at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Wilson Co. Humane Association.
