Emily L. Dowdy of Panama City, FL was born on September 20, 1950 in Lebanon, TN, and passed away on September 8, 2021, at her home with her devoted and beloved partner, Joseph P. Sergo, by her side. Emily was the daughter of the late Roy Dowdy and Emmy Lou Cox Dowdy. She is survived by her brother Dr. William L. Dowdy and his wife, Teppy; nephew, Morgan Dowdy; numerous and loving Dowdy and Cox cousins; and loyal friends.
Emily graduated from Lebanon High School in 1972 where she lettered on her high school basketball team and played in a state championship game. At Maryville College, a private liberal arts college in east Tennessee, she majored in English and met her lifelong friends Dana McDade Battaglia and her husband, Richard. After completing her BA degree at Maryville College, she enrolled at the University of Tennessee (UT) where she earned a Master of Arts in College Teaching (MACT) degree and taught a freshman writing course. She later returned to the UT College of Law and was selected to contribute to the law review.
Until her death Emily was an accomplished private attorney, public defender, and public servant dedicated to representing the underserved in her community. In 1984 Emily became a founding board member of Advocates for Children, Inc. (501c3) which provides fundraising for Guardian Ad Litem for the 14th Judicial Circuit. Until her death, she served as board member and both pro-bono and an employed attorney for the organization. Through this productive partnership, Emily developed a lasting professional and personal relationship with June Lashbrook. Emily, June, and other community leaders provided vision and commitment to meet many needs of abused and neglected children in the 14th Judicial Circuit of Panama City and greater Bay County community.
For the last thirty-three years, Emily and Joseph, were actively involved in urban renewal and development projects in Panama City working closely with mayors and city commissioners. With the mayor’s appointment, Emily worked with a diverse committee to form a Community Resource Center to provide wrap-around services in one location for the homeless population. Emily was appointed to chair the Downtown Improvement Board, and with other community leaders established numerous award-winning community events to feature downtown Panama City. Together, Emily and Joe had the vision to acquire, renew, and develop property in downtown Panama City including the large 48,000 square-foot, steel structure near the courthouse that houses the offices of both state attorneys and public defenders.
Emily loved the sea, her pets, and the beauty of the earth -- especially sunrises and sunsets. An athlete in both high school and college (where she was a star softball player), she was a life-long sports enthusiast who especially followed UT football. She was compassionate, dedicated, kind, and thoughtful, and will be long remembered for her empathy, grace, and dignity – as well as her tenaciousness should circumstances require. If you would like to honor Emily’s life, please make a gift to Advocates for Children, Inc. (501c3), PO Box 1521, Panama City, FL. 32402-1521, a nonprofit of your choice, or plant a tree in her memory.