Emma Jean Trice Tomlinson, 85, of Lebanon passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Tomlinson was a graduate of Lebanon High School where she was chosen Valedictorian of her class. She retired from South Central Bell after serving 30 years, and a member of the Highland Heights Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Henry Trice & Era Sampson Trice; husband, Raymond Leon Tomlinson. brothers, Robert Trice & Jim Trice.
Mrs. Tomlinson is survived by her sons, David (Tammy) Tomlinson and Mark (Lorie) Tomlinson; grandchildren, Adam(Lori) Tomlinson, Aaron(Taylor) Tomlinson, Abbie (Dustin) Jordan, Morgan (Matt) Rotenberry, Blaike (Tazz) White, and Trice Tomlinson; great-grandchildren, Paisley Tomlinson, Ryman Tomlinson, Parker Tomlinson, Ramsey Tomlinson, Ezra Rotenberry, Izzy Rotenberry, Cooper White, Hawkins White, Ridley White and Cullum Jordan; and brother, Johnny (Alice) Trice.
Visitation was on Thursday, May 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Highland Heights Church of Christ. Graveside services were held on Friday, May 15 at 2 p.m. in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers were Adam, Aaron, and Trice Tomlinson, Matt Rotenberry, Tazz White, Dustin Jordan, Ezra Rotenberry, Tab Kirkland, Houston Cohea, and Ricky Haskins.
The family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers, Melony Cason, Annette Johnson, Lisa Bell, & Anissa Richardson.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Highland Heights Church of Christ Building Fund, 505 North Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Tenn 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 Obituary Line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com.