Emma Roberta Gaddes, 81, of the Commerce community, died Sunday morning, July 5, 2020, at the Lebanon Health and Rehab Center.
Born Aug. 23, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Lillie Myrtle Weaver Owen and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Howard Gaddes on May 24, 2020, and a sister, Joyce Martin.
Roberta was a homemaker and a member of Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her children, Floyd (Diane) Gaddes of Statesville, Wanda (Mark) Fletcher of Watertown, Vicky (Bobby) Swann of Watertown, Ralph (Kim) Gaddes of Brush Creek, Tracy (Billy) Batey of Watertown, Mike (Brenda) Gaddes of Columbia; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Shehane of Watertown and Brenda Skeen of Lebanon; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Commerce Cemetery with Bro. Jackie Gaddes officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and prior to services on Tuesday. Pallbearers, Mark Fletcher, Billy Batey, Bobby Swann, Jessie Gaddes, Jordan Johnson, Jackie Ray Hopkins. Interment at Commerce Cemetery. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318