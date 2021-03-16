Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.