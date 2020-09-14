Estelle Walker Searcey- age 86 passed away at her residence Wednesday September 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded by her parents, H.F. Walker & Mamie Sullivan Walker; nine brothers & sisters; & husband, Bobby Searcey. She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Eileen)Searcey, Mike Searcey & Tristan Cavender; daughters, Amy (Joseph) Woody & Tena Searcey; numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren; her best friend, Ann Bradshaw.
Mrs. Searcey was a member of Green Hills Church of Christ, a Home Health Caregiver, and loving mother, grandmother & great grandmother.
Visitation will be held on Monday September 14th 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN. 37087. Graveside services to follow in the Walker-Brown Cemetery in Mt. Juliet, TN. Bro. Mike Womble to officiate the services. Family & friends to serve as active pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com