Esther Kathryn Berry, age 68 of Watertown, died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born Oct. 3, 1952 in Gary, IN, she was the daughter of the late Phillip Ross Hill and Esther Togh Hill and was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Thomas Berry on Apr. 6, 2020 and by her sister, Shirley Workman.
Esther is survived by her sons, Phillip Ross Boatwright and Gary Charles Boatwright both of Watertown; daughter, Kay Imogene Boatwright of Michigan; grandchildren, Dakota Boatwright, Gary Charles Boatwright III, Kathryn Rose Boatwright and Natasha Nicole Marek.
Funeral services were at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Don Mathis officiating. Visitation 1 p.m. till service time on Thursday. Interment at Jones Hill Cemetery.