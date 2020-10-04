Ethan Sullivan Owens

Ethan Sullivan Owens, age 23 of Lebanon passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services for Ethan will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Eld. Danny Tomlinson officiating.  Visitation Sunday 2-6 P.M. and Monday after 10 A.M. at Ligon & Bobo.

He was born May 13, 1997, in Davidson County, Tennessee.  He was a 2015 graduate of Wilson Central High School, and worked for DSC Logistics.

He is survived by his parents, Shane and Angela Nokes Owens; grandparents: Gary & Janice Nokes, and Wanda Treadway; and great-grandmother, Hazel Swafford.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142   www.ligonbobo.com 

 

To plant a tree in memory of Ethan Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you