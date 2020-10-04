Ethan Sullivan Owens, age 23 of Lebanon passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services for Ethan will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Eld. Danny Tomlinson officiating. Visitation Sunday 2-6 P.M. and Monday after 10 A.M. at Ligon & Bobo.
He was born May 13, 1997, in Davidson County, Tennessee. He was a 2015 graduate of Wilson Central High School, and worked for DSC Logistics.
He is survived by his parents, Shane and Angela Nokes Owens; grandparents: Gary & Janice Nokes, and Wanda Treadway; and great-grandmother, Hazel Swafford.
