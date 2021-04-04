Ethel Mai Barrett age 82 of Murfreesboro, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at Adams Place in Murfreesboro.
Born March 27, 1939 in Brush Creek, TN, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Willie Walden Neville and was preceded in death by sisters, Marie Adair and Ann Jennings; and a brother, Carl Neville. Ethel was a retired administrator for McDonald Aircraft in St. Louis, MO and a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. She is survived by her husband, Dalton Barrett of Murfreesboro; sons, William Douglas Barrett of St. Louis and Harold Anthony Barrett and his wife, Jackie of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Josh Barrett, Michelle (Alfred) Cenon, Shannon Barrett, Cody (Fran) Barrett, Monica Barrett, Cassidy (Stephen) Hill; great grandchildren, Delilah and Addi Cenon, Analyn and Nash Barrett; sister, Sue Angel and brother, James Neville; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Dean Sisk officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Noon till service time on Friday. Interment at the Greenvale Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318