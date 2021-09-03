Ethel Venora Koester Phares, age 93, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 26, 2021.
Ethel was born in Pontiac, Michigan and was the daughter of the late, Earl Koester and Dorothy Johnson Koester. She was a member of the Seven Day Adventist Church. Ethel enjoyed sewing, gardening, adult coloring book, reading, puzzles, her bird feeders and polishing her nails.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Paul Phares and her sister, Elizabeth Rutter. She is survived by: Children – Carolyn Phares, Sharon Seibold, and Alan (Christine) Phares; Grandchildren – Robert (Alicia) Robinson, II, Tommy (Nadine) Robinson and Lori (Shannon) Potts; Great-grandchildren – Maddie, Mia, Jaelyn, Cheyenne, Cameron and Teagan.
Graveside services will be conducted at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.