Etta A. Lackey, 69 of Gallatin, TN and formerly of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020
A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Ron Lackey; children, David Lackey and Jennifer Lackey; grandchildren, Sommer Hicks and Hanna Gilliland; sister-in-law, Katherine (Grady) Powell; and nieces, Holly (Tony) Baker and Traci Thomas. She was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Etta Alice Thomas, Jr., and brothers, Edward Cleveland “Eddie” Thomas and John Thomas.
Etta Alice Thomas was born on Thursday, June 1, 1950 in Springfield, TN to the late Ed and Etta Alice (Thompson) Thomas, Jr. Etta began dating the love of her life, Ron Lackey, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 1972 and wed three years later on Friday, Nov. 28, 1975. Etta and Ron shared a wonderful life together filled with God, family, friends, dancing, memories, and most of all love. Even after 40+ years, they still managed to have their date night every Saturday.
Mrs. Lackey loved to cook. She was known for her award-winning sour dough yeast rolls that were made from scratch and won 1st place multiple times at The Wilson County Fair. Etta enjoyed gardening and especially adored flowers. Her radiant personality and captivating smile will be missed by all who knew her sweet soul.
