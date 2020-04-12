Today

A shower or two possible this morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.