Eva Jean Funke - age 73 of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom & Lola Sisco; sister, Nancy Crowder; brothers, Richard Sisco & Jimmy Sisco.
She is survived by sons Greg (Karyn) Funke & Chad (Melissa) Funke; grandchildren Jordan Funke and Caleb Funke; and sister Marie Cato.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the Christion Life Chapel (105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon, TN 37087) with visitation from 2 p.m. until the service at 4:00 p.m.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com
