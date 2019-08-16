Evelyn Pippin Stout passed away on August 15, 2019. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Wayne Miller and Brother Rob Long, is 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Hermitage Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Pallbearers are: Paul Flatt, Phillip Flatt, Jamie Fitzpatrick, Reed Clark, Ben Coles, and Gary Fox.
Mrs. Stout is survived by her husband of 56 plus years, Bobby Stout; children: Wayne (Donna) Flatt, Steve (Denise) Flatt, Lori (Greg) Coles, and Kristi (John) Chaffin; grandchildren: Angela (Jamie) Fitzpatrick, Jessica (Reed) Clark, Paul (Renee) Flatt, Phillip (Amanda) Flatt, Kappie (Brian) Richardson, Ben (Cecily) Coles, Morgan Coles, Hayley Chaffin, and Callie Chaffin; 10 nieces and nephews; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dannie Stout; sister-in-law, Peggie Anderson; and mother-in-law Martha Stout.
She is preceded in death by parents, Otha and Minnie Pippin, and siblings: Clyde Pippin, Thelma Fox, and Betty Petty. Her church home was Maple Hill Church of Christ.
Memorial Donations: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc. (410 Allied Drive, Nashville TN 37211, 615.833.0888). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.