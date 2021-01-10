Evelyn Watkins Wauford- age 94 passed away Sunday January 3, 2021 in Quality Center for Rehabilitation & Healing in Lebanon, Tn.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Lee Watkins & Ada Lee Burgess Watkins; husband, Orvestil Wauford; brothers, John Walter Watkins & Tom Linson Watkins; sisters, Mary Etta Watkins Smith, Rose Neil Watkins Tummins, Lucy May Watkins Bailiff, Lou Ella Watkins Williams, & Margaret Ann Watkins Joines. Mrs. Wauford is survived by her brother-in-law, Robert (Bob) A. Joines; nephews, Robert (Rob) A. Joines & Ronald (Ron) A. Joines & his wife Giselle; niece, Denise Myers & her husband Lynn and their son Steven Myers; nephew, Mike Wauford & his wife Debbie; niece, Dorothy Evelyn Paschal; and special friend, Cindy Gardner & her husband Shawn.
Evelyn was employed at Dupont and later worked as a Sales Clerk with Kmart. She received an award for customer service and retired from Kmart in 1986. She was always friendly, smiling and happy. She and her husband were married for over 50 years and enjoyed trips to the mountains in Gatlinburg. She liked baseball and hockey, gardening, growing flowers and tomatoes. She had a love for animals and donated regularly to her favorite charities. She was a great country cook, especially entertaining at Thanksgiving and Christmas preparing pies and cakes.
Graveside services for Mrs. Wauford will be held on Saturday January 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage, TN. Bro.Jason Mull will officiate the services. Active pallbearers, Robert Joines, Rob Joines, Ron Joines, Lynn Myers, Steven Myers, & Mike Wauford. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Wauford to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to The American Cancer Society, 2000 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com