Evelynn Floyd-Decker

Evelynn Floyd-Decker,  74, passed away on June 21, 2020. 

The Funeral Service is 1 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service.  Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.

 

Mrs. Floyd-Decker was born in Gulfport Miss in 1945 to Robert Bryce and Grace Evelyn Carr Floyd.  She worked as an Occupational Therapist and as a homemaker.  She loved quilting, sewing, and travel, and was a Life Master of duplicate bridge.  

 

She is survived by husband of 42 years Jay R. Decker, children Robert D. Price, Jaimi Faux, Joshua Decker, Sean Decker, and Shannon Griffin, grandchildren Ashley Griffin, Tori Price, Toby Price, Alexandra Price, Ava Lynn Price, Anthony Price, Ivy Cook, Iris Decker, and Lily Decker, and sister Barbara C. Hayes.  She is preceded in death by her parents.  Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

Service information

Jun 25
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 25, 2020
1:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Jun 25
Visitation
Thursday, June 25, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Jun 25
Interment
Thursday, June 25, 2020
2:00PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
609 South Maple
Lebanon, TN 37087
