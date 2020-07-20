Evone Thompson

Evone Thompson, 77, passed away on July 18, 2020. 

 

The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers: Brandon Thompson, Will White, Tanner White, Casey Thompson, Eli Smith, Brandon Smith, Darrell Davenport, and Gary Cooper. 

 

Mrs. Thompson worked as an accountant for the State of Tennessee for 42 years. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. 

 

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Lee Thompson, siblings Orman (Olaine) Tanner and Brenda (Hubert) Davis, children Bill (Sharon) Thompson, Sherry White, Sheila Murphy and Dale (Michele) Thompson, grandchildren Brittany (Eli) Smith, Brandon Thompson, Shanna (Brandon) Smith, Will (Maddy) White, Tanner White and Casey Thompson, great-grandchildren Seth White and Isaiah Smith, numerous nieces and nephews and meme’s buddy, Toby. She is preceded in death by brother Donald Tanner and parents Clyde and Nora Tanner. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

 

To send flowers to the family of Evone Thompson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
2:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jul 21
Visitation
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 21
Interment
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
3:00PM
Wilson County Memorial
618 South Maple
Lebanon, TN 37087
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Tags

Recommended for you