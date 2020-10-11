Faye A. Harmon, age 80 of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5th, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10th from 3:00 p.m. until service time at 5:00 p.m.
Faye was born on July 3rd, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Adam and Ada Hartman Wunshell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughter, Carly Faye Delong and her 7 brothers and sisters. She is survived by husband of 31 years, Thomas Harmon; daughters, Ginger Jessee, Lisa Delong, Christie (Tina) Trost, and Michele Trost; grandchildren, Melissa Dodson, Michael Dodson, Jeremiah (Johnathan) Engel, Lauren Delong, Robby Delong Levi Harmon, Eli Harmon, Anna Harmon, Aprill Holliday, Macy Holliday, and Reed Holliday; great grandchildren; Malia, CJ, Renly, Mckenzie, Makiyah, Mikaylee; brother-in-law, Gary Harmon; beloved dog, Lexi.
Faye was a loving mother who lived for her children and grandchildren. Her biggest passion in life was being a mom, not just to her children but to anyone who just needed mothering, love, food, a hug, or a shoulder to cry on. She was “mama” to all! After living in Toledo Ohio for the first half of her life Faye moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she met the other light of her life, Thomas “Tom” Harmon. They were married on June 17th, 1989 and spent hours fishing together on Barren River and quiet time together at home with their sweet dog Lexi. Faye will always be remembered for her unending energy, “the energizer bunny”, for her stubborn will to do things her way, and her love and devotion to family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions be made to the Carly Faye Foundation (https://carlyfayefoundation.org) or Alive Hospice (1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203).
