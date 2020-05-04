Faye Murphy, 80, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 at the Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Ewing Knowles and Eva Nobel Knowles; husband, Bobby "Hops" Murphy; and sister, Mary Gaye Murphy. She is survived by her two sons, Tim (Jann) Murphy and Terry (Linda) Murphy; brother, Tommy (Janice) Knowles; grandson, Thomas Nash Murphy and step-grandson, Brandon Murphy.
Faye was a member of the Gladeville United Methodist Church and a Cafeteria
Manager at the Gladeville Elementary School for over 20 years.
Private Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday May 5 in the Mapleview
Cemetery in Smyrna, Tenn. Pastor Jay Voorheers will officiate the services.
The family of Mrs. Murphy understands that due to the current restrictions
regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in
person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their
gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We
encourage you to leave condolences to the family or watch the delayed
recording of the graveside service via our website at www.partlowchapel.com
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007