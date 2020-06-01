Flicek, Joyce Myra Hopp, age 76, of Hermitage, TN, diedMay 20, 2020.
Mrs. Flicek was the daughter of the late, Julius August Herman Hopp and Catherine Durnam Hentschel Hopp. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Raymond (Donna) Hentschel (who raised her after her parents died), Richard Hentschel, Doreen Hentschel, Jimmy Hentschel, Clifford Hopp, Lauretta Hopp, Myra Hopp and Joy Hopp. Mrs. Flicek was also preceded in death by her grandson, Cage Thomas Flicek.
She is survived by:
Children – Lori Flicek, Jeffrey Flicek, Theresa “Teri” Flicek (Joseph) Paine and
Michael (Jennifer) Flicek
Grandchildren – Chase Flicek, Cody Flicek, Eli Flicek and Matthew Paine
Sisters at Heart – Sue Hentschel (Roger) Bovee and
Renee Hentschel (Paul) Zugschwert
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com