Mr. Floyd M. McDonald, 87, of Lebanon passed away on June 15, 2020.
Born March 3, 1933, in Wilson County, TN, he was one of eight children born to the late James Albert McDonald Sr. and Elizabeth Watson McDonald. He was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and was a life-long farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-seven years, Joyce Faye Graves McDonald; two brothers: Harold and James Albert “J.A.” McDonald; five sisters: Nanelle Gentry, Norene Tomlinson, Dorothy Eddins, Edna Lena McDonald, Lucille Nelson.
He is survived by two sons: Norman McDonald, Regan McDonald (Jenny); five grandchildren: Bo (Jamie) McDonald, Sarah (Travis) Hawkins, Kayla Beth (Cody) Youngblood, Jacob (Adrienne) McDonald, Adam McDonald; two great-granddaughters: Karley Beth and Kinsley Brooke Youngblood.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Fesler and Bro. Rick Burns officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Travis Hawkins, Jacob and Adam McDonald, Cody Youngblood, Christopher Tomlinson, Chris Thompson. Visitation Thursday 2-7 p.m. and Friday after 9 a.m.
