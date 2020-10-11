Forrest Crockett Carr - age 80 of Lebanon passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Brice and Effie Carr and siblings Brice Martin Carr Jr., Charlene Swann, Billy Carr, Betty Martin, and Harry Carr.
He is survived by wife of 55 years Edith Murphy Carr; daughter, Donna Carr and son, Eric (Susan) Carr; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; grand dog Daisey; and other loving family and friends.
Mr. Carr was a Navy Veteran and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He attended Lebanon High School and graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy and Cumberland University. He retired with 42 years of service from Xerox.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Thursday, October 8,2020 at 2 p.m. in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
