Frances Gail Parks, of Lebanon Tennessee departed this world Tuesday November 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Alice North; husband, Elmer Parks, Jr.; son, David Hughes; and grandson, Brandon Parks.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Parks-Word (Arthur), Deann Parks, and Ginny Reedy (Neal); three grandchildren, Chelsea and Kyle Harris, and Melia Kirkendoll; two great-grandchildren, Christopher and Mathew Duncan; one special Goddaughter, Dana Moore; special friends, Wilma Hutson, Shatena Cowan, Renee Steel, Joseph Moore and Larry Eddings. Special thanks to Sheila Willmore, Danielle Dunn and everyone at Avalon Hospice.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be Sunday, November 17 at Partlow Funeral Chapel between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com