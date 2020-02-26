Frank “Butch” Vance, III, 65, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedFeb. 23, 2020.
Butch enjoyed slot car racing, poker, and listening to country music. He was a Pittsburgh Steeler fan and also enjoyed baseball, NASCAR and golf. Butch was the son of the late, Frank Vance, Jr. and Barbara Irene Girton Vance.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, James William “Jimbo” Vance; step-son, Adam Matheney; uncle, Don Girton and aunt, Emma (Bob) Miley.
He is survived by brother, Bentley Allen “Ben” (Wendy) Vance; step-daughter, Ashley Matheney; step-grandchildren, Ethan Matheney, Eli Matheney and Grace Matheney; aunts and uncles, Jim (Sandy) Girton, Ann (Donnie) Talbert and Billie Joyce (Dr. Edward) Fine; nieces and nephew, Torri Vance, Madison Vance and Devery (Kristen) Moses; cousins, Don Girton, Jr. and Chris Talbert.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Dr. Edward Fine officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com