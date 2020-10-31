Frank Lee LaRue, age 82 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 30th, 2020. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Robert Post, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 2nd from 3:00 p.m. until service time at 5:00 p.m.
Frank Lee LaRue was born on Monday, February 28th, 1938 in Deer Lodge, Tennessee to the late Earl and Zama Brown LaRue. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Shade LaRue, Willard LaRue, and Kevin LaRue; sister, Belle Young. He is survived by loving wife of 59 years, LaVerne Riddle LaRue; daughter, Tammy (Rob) Hill; grandchildren, Robbie Hill, Rachel (Ethan) Nehus, and Ryan Hill; great-granddaughter, Charlotte “Charlie” LaRue Nehus.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Alive Hospice (1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.