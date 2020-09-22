Frank Winfred Herzer, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 11, 2020.
Mr. Herzer was born in Kingsport, TN, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a former president of the Lynn Garden Optimist Club. He was an avid baseball fan and Little League coach. He retired as a truck driver from the Mead Corporation in Kingsport before moving to Mt. Juliet. Mr. Herzer was a member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ and the Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge #642 F&AM. He was the son of the late, Frank Matthew and Lillian Moore Herzer. He was preceded in death by sister, Joan Herzer.
He is survived by: wife of 61 years – Frances Davis Herzer; son and daughter-in-law – Matthew and Stephanie Herzer; sister – Nancy Atkinson of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren – Gregory Herzer, Tessa Herzer, Nicholas Herzer, Anastasia Herzer, Emily Herzer, Casmir Herzer, Lydia Herzer and Juliana Herzer.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 followed by funeral services at 4 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bob Underwood officiating. (For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.) Privateinterment will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020.
Please make a donation to your favorite charity in Frank’s name.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com